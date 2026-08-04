Unlocking Q2 Potential of Republic Services (RSG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Republic Services (RSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.36 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Republic Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' should come in at $437.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recycling & Waste' to reach $3.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average yield' to come in at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Solutions' at $91.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Recycling & Waste' will reach $1.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Republic Services have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RSG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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