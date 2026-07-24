Unlocking Q2 Potential of Public Storage (PSA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Public Storage (PSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.25 per share, indicating a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.21 billion, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Public Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' should arrive at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' to come in at $90.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square foot occupancy' at 92.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $293.81 million.

Shares of Public Storage have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.