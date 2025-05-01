Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Unity Software Inc. (U) ending at $21.19, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2025. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 353.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $411.93 million, indicating a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.10 per share and a revenue of $1.77 billion, indicating changes of +34.52% and -2.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% higher. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.