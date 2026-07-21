UnitedHealth Stock: Is It Headed for $500?

Key Points

UnitedHealth Group stock has been doing well of late due to improved quarterly results.

In the second quarter, it soundly beat analyst estimates.

The last time the stock was at $500 was early last year, and it would need to rise about 19% to get back to that level.

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UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been one of the hottest healthcare stocks over the past year, rising nearly 50%. The leading health insurer has been posting improved quarterly results, its medical expenses have been declining, and the outlook for the stock has become much stronger than it has been in the past.

Given the momentum and the stronger quarter results, could the healthcare stock be headed for $500 -- a level it hasn't been at since early last year?

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UnitedHealth posts solid numbers in Q2

Last week, UnitedHealth released its second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, which were impressive. Revenue of $112 billion came in above analyst projections of $110.9 billion, and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.38 was also well above Wall Street estimates of $4.90.

The efforts it has made to restructure its business and exit unprofitable contracts have yielded better results for the health insurer. The company also says it's been using artificial intelligence to improve accuracy and speed up some of its processes. Its medical benefits ratio for the quarter was 86.7%, which was a fair bit lower than analyst estimates of 88.5%. The ratio shows how high its medical expenses are relative to the premiums it collects, and as that percentage declines, it's a good sign that the business is becoming more efficient.

In light of the progress and strong results, the company also upgraded its full-year guidance, now projecting adjusted EPS between $19.50 to $20, a sizable increase from the $18.25 it previously forecast.

Can UnitedHealth stock get back to $500?

For UnitedHealth stock to hit $500, it would need to rise another 19% from Monday's closing price of $421.55. That isn't unrealistic given how well the business has been doing of late, especially with it also raising its guidance. The company's turnaround efforts have been going well, and with UnitedHealth in a much stronger place, the stock looks poised for even greater gains.

Currently, it's trading at 23 times its estimated future earnings, which are based on analyst estimates. But with an improved outlook, those estimates could rise, and UnitedHealth's valuation may look even more attractive in the near future. For long-term investors, it looks safe to buy this leading healthcare stock again, as it could not only hit $500 but, in the long run, soar even higher.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.