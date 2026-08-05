United Therapeutics Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $333.0 million, or $7.27 per share. This compares with $309.5 million, or $6.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $783.3 million from $798.6 million last year.

United Therapeutics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $333.0 Mln. vs. $309.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.27 vs. $6.41 last year. -Revenue: $783.3 Mln vs. $798.6 Mln last year.

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