United Parcel Service (UPS) Declares $1.62 Dividend

United Parcel Service said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $184.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service is $194.72. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of $184.99.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service is $101,376MM, an increase of 1.03%. The projected annual EPS is $12.39, a decrease of 6.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3361 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UPS is 0.6433%, a decrease of 3.0947%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 602,430K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,841,065 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,624,911 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 20,662,111 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,273,352 shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,642,052 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,837,658 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 76.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,590,596 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,255,957 shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,532,506 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,288,757 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 6.41% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

