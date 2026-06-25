United Parcel Service (UPS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, United Parcel Service (UPS) was up +2.99% at $109.31. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.6% lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.19% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 7.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.51 billion, indicating a 1.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.1 per share and a revenue of $89.78 billion, indicating changes of -0.84% and +1.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Parcel Service presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.95 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.