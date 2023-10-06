United Microelectronics September Revenues Down 24.45%

(RTTNews) - Global semiconductor foundry company United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its revenues for the month of September 2023 decreased 24.45% to NT$19.05 billion from the same month last year.

Revenues for the January 2023 - September 2023 period were NT$167.57 billion down 20.53% from the prior year.

