UMC

United Microelectronics September Revenues Down 24.45%

October 06, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Global semiconductor foundry company United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its revenues for the month of September 2023 decreased 24.45% to NT$19.05 billion from the same month last year.

Revenues for the January 2023 - September 2023 period were NT$167.57 billion down 20.53% from the prior year.

