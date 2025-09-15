United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been United Fire Group (UFCS). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 3.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $32.22 in the previous session. United Fire has gained 11.3% since the start of the year compared to the 13.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 8.2% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, United Fire reported EPS of $0.9 versus consensus estimate of $0.57.

For the current fiscal year, United Fire is expected to post earnings of $3.03 per share on $1.37 in revenues. This represents a 18.36% change in EPS on a 9.45% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.1 per share on $1.51 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.31% and 10.12%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though United Fire has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for United Fire? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

United Fire has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making United Fire an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, United Fire currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if United Fire fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though United Fire shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does UFCS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UFCS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA). DGICA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Donegal Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 19.44%, and for the current fiscal year, DGICA is expected to post earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $982.2 million.

Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. have gained 12.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.28X and a P/CF of 13.65X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UFCS and DGICA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

