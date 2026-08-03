United Fire Group Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.365 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $22.947 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $383.726 million from $335.473 million last year.

United Fire Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.365 Mln. vs. $22.947 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $383.726 Mln vs. $335.473 Mln last year.

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