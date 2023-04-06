Unicredito (UNCRY) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Unicredito said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.53 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicredito. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCRY is 0.06%, an increase of 36.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.10% to 502K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unicredito is $12.07. The forecasts range from a low of $6.66 to a high of $15.32. The average price target represents an increase of 96.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.15.

The projected annual revenue for Unicredito is $19,634MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAI Capital Management holds 16K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 46.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 150.98% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 59.29% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 49K shares.

Thomas White International holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 44.02% over the last quarter.

