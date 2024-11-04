UniCredit Expands with Alpha Bank Romania Acquisition

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit has successfully acquired a 90.1% stake in Alpha Bank Romania, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion in Eastern Europe. This acquisition will merge Alpha Bank Romania into UniCredit Bank Romania, creating the third-largest banking group by assets in the country, with a combined market share of approximately 12%. The integration is expected to complete by the second half of 2025, enhancing UniCredit’s offerings to individual and corporate clients.

