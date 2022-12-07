UNFI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.97, changing hands as low as $38.51 per share. United Natural Foods Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UNFI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.90 per share, with $57.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.31.
