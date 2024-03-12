News & Insights

Markets
UL

UL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

March 12, 2024 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.71, changing hands as high as $49.74 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Unilever plc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.1614 per share, with $55.9886 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Ray Dalio Stock Picks
 QPLX shares outstanding history
 LYEL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.