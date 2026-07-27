UiPath vs. Snowflake: Which Artificial Intelligence Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

UiPath is achieving positive net income while transitioning into agentic AI and automated enterprise workflows.

Snowflake maintains superior revenue growth through its cloud-neutral platform used by the world's largest enterprises.

Which software leader offers the most compelling balance of growth and valuation for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

As the era of automated intelligence accelerates, choosing between UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) requires weighing steady profitability against high-growth potential in an increasingly crowded enterprise software market.

UiPath focuses on robotic process automation and AI-driven agents to streamline business tasks. Meanwhile, Snowflake provides the underlying data architecture that allows companies to store and analyze the vast information needed to power these new applications.

The case for UiPath

UiPath provides software that blends automation and artificial intelligence to handle complex business workflows. The company focuses on large organizations, including government agencies and financial institutions, often within the broader category of tech stocks. Strategic partnerships with firms such as Deloitte and integration with platforms like Databricks help expand its reach into automated testing and data management.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $1.6 billion, representing growth of 12.7% over the previous year. The company reported net income of $282.3 million during this period. This resulted in a net margin of 17.5%, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses are paid.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was zero, indicating that the company carries no debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio was 2.5x, meaning the firm has $2.50 in current assets for every $1.00 in current liabilities. Free cash flow was $352.2 million, though stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 78.3% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since this non-cash expense is added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake operates a cloud-based data platform that allows businesses to store, analyze, and share massive amounts of information. It uses a consumption-based model, where customers pay only for the resources they use across major cloud providers. The company serves a global customer base, including nearly 800 of the Forbes Global 2000, by offering a platform-agnostic approach to data management.

In FY 2026, revenue grew by 29.2% to reach $4.7 billion. Despite this top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of $1.3 billion for the year. This led to a negative net margin of 28.4%, showing that expenses significantly exceeded total revenue.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.4x, which measures total liabilities against shareholder equity. Its current ratio was 1.3x, which compares a company's current assets to its short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion, but SBC represented 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

UiPath faces intense competition from established software vendors and specialized AI research organizations. As it moves toward autonomous AI agents, the company deals with risks involving algorithmic bias and potential intellectual property infringement. Additionally, a significant portion of revenue comes from its top 10% of customers, creating a risk if these large clients reduce their spending.

Snowflake must defend against persistent cybersecurity threats that could damage its reputation and client relationships. The company also competes directly with the public cloud giants it relies on, such as Amazon. Furthermore, pending securities litigation and the need to stay ahead of open-source data alternatives, like Apache Iceberg, create ongoing business challenges.

Valuation comparison

UiPath appears more reasonably priced according to its Forward P/E, while Snowflake maintains a much higher P/S ratio due to its rapid growth.

Metric UiPath Snowflake Forward P/E 15.4x 140.7x P/S ratio 4.0x 20.1x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both UiPath and Snowflake have experienced revenue boosts from the rise of artificial intelligence. However, choosing which stock to invest in is not a straightforward decision.

UiPath is not only growing revenue, its financials are getting stronger. The company enjoyed 17% year-over-year sales growth to $418 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 30. This was coupled with a dramatic turnaround in its bottom line to net income of $22.5 million from a net loss of $22.6 million in the prior year.

While UiPath’s financial health is improving alongside sales growth, it faces plenty of competition in the agentic AI space as companies large and small attempt to capitalize on the technology’s popularity. This caused its stock to fall to a 52-week low of $9.20 in May, resulting in an attractive share price valuation.

Snowflake stock has done the opposite, reaching a 52-week high of $284.99 in June after management raised the company’s full-year revenue outlook. Its sales are growing far faster than UiPath’s, with 33% year-over-year growth to $1.4 billion in its fiscal Q1, ended April 30.

As a result, Snowflake’s valuation is high, and it isn’t a profitable company, with a Q1 net loss of $295.6 million. With UiPath’s stronger financials and better valuation, it would seem the better stock to buy. But what makes Snowflake the winner is that data is the lifeblood of AI systems, positioning the company for long-term growth, whereas UiPath’s future is murkier.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.