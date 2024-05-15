UiPath Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UiPath.

Looking at options history for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $181,759 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $191,900.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $30.0 for UiPath, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UiPath options trades today is 1167.0 with a total volume of 787.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UiPath's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.95 $8.85 $8.85 $29.00 $101.8K 245 116 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.85 $9.75 $9.75 $30.00 $79.9K 10 83 PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $17.00 $51.1K 477 147 PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $19.00 $31.5K 2.1K 112 PATH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.05 $3.05 $30.00 $30.5K 1.5K 1

About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, the right to access certain software products it hosts (i.e., SaaS) and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the Americas followed by Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Where Is UiPath Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,229,238, the price of PATH is up 2.4% at $20.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UiPath with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

