UiPath Earnings Expected on September 6

UiPath (PATH) is expected to report earnings on 09/06/2023 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 4 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18. Here are some key factors that investors will be watching for in the earnings report:

Revenue growth: Investors will want to see if the company can maintain this growth rate, or if it is starting to plateau.

Subscription revenue: Subscription revenue is a key growth driver for UiPath. Investors will want to see if this growth rate can be sustained. Visit the Analysts are rating for PATH recent analyst information on the 12 month price target; and you can see the High, Avg. And Low.

About UiPath: UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

