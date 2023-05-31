UHAL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of U-Haul Holding Co (Symbol: UHAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.28, changing hands as low as $55.70 per share. U-Haul Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UHAL's low point in its 52 week range is $50 per share, with $592.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.54.
