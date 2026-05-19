UGL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (Symbol: UGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.01, changing hands as low as $55.01 per share. ProShares Ultra Gold shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.5201 per share, with $90.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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