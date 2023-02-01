UGI Corp. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$954 million, or -$4.54 per share. This compares with -$97 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.76 billion from $2.67 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$954 Mln. vs. -$97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$4.54 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.

