UFPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (Symbol: UFPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.59, changing hands as low as $149.54 per share. UFP Technologies Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPT's low point in its 52 week range is $87 per share, with $205.0825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.76.

