UDR, Inc. Reports Profitable Q4 And Increased Full-Year Earnings

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR), a U.S. multifamily real estate investment trust, on Monday announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The company's performance was driven by gains on property sales and higher rental income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, UDR reported total revenues of $433.1 million, up from $422.7 million a year earlier. Rental income increased to $428.8 million from $420.4 million. Operating income surged to $277.7 million, compared to $66.3 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a $195.0 million gain on real estate sales.

Net income was $221.7 million, a significant improvement from the $6.2 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share were $0.67, up from a loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier.

For the full year, UDR's total revenues increased to $1.71 billion, up from $1.67 billion in 2024, supported by rental income of $1.70 billion, compared to $1.66 billion the previous year. Operating income rose to $553.6 million, from $284.6 million, aided by $242.9 million in gains on real estate sales.

Net income climbed to $372.9 million, up from $84.8 million in 2024, while diluted earnings per share increased to $1.13, compared to $0.26 a year earlier.

UDR closed Monday's trading at $37.75 up $0.20 or 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

