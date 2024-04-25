UBS Upgrades UDR (UDR)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for UDR (NYSE:UDR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.33% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for UDR is 39.99. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from its latest reported closing price of 37.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,737MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,105 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR is 0.32%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 364,124K shares. The put/call ratio of UDR is 3.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 27,827K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 26,776K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,791K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,641K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,894K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,772K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,817K shares , representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,306K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 3.78% over the last quarter.

UDR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.