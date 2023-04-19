UBS Upgrades Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Holding holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 35.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 0.38% over the last quarter.

GVIP - Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 1.29% over the last quarter.

NEIAX - Columbia Large Cap Index Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 32.34% over the last quarter.

THPGX - Thompson LargeCap Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

