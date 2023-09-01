Ubiquiti (UI) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Ubiquiti said on August 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $171.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.82%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 11.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UI is 0.14%, a decrease of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 2,360K shares. The put/call ratio of UI is 2.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ubiquiti is 277.44. The forecasts range from a low of 142.41 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.31% from its latest reported closing price of 171.99.

The projected annual revenue for Ubiquiti is 2,173MM, an increase of 11.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 331K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 33.37% over the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 230K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 56.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 35.17% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 86K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 46.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 18.73% over the last quarter.

TDIV - First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 46.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 67K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Ubiquiti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale - aggregate shipments over 101 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Ubiquiti's professional networking products are powered by its UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

