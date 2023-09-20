News & Insights

Uber Technologies: Nearly 1,000 Staples Locations Now Available On Uber Eats Platform

September 20, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Staples are teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers across the US. Uber said, this month, the full chain of Staples US Retail Stores will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. Uber One members benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all STAPLES orders of $15 or more.

Uber said the partnership continues its ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery, which has grown throughout in 2023 to include new retailers across pet supplies, specialty grocery and more.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

UBER

