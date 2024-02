(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced on Wednesday that its Board has approved the buyback of up to $7 billion worth of its common stock.

Following this development, shares saw a 5 percent increase in pre-market trading.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $72.95, up 5.74%.

