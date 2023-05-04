U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM) Declares $0.20 Dividend

U.S. Lime & Minerals said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $157.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Lime & Minerals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USLM is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 2,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 359K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 99.86% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 210K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 169K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 152K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 0.57% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 135K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 32.94% over the last quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), oil and gas services, roof shingle manufacturers and agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers) industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, Colorado Lime Company, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company - Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company - St. Clair and U.S. Lime Company - Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company - O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operating working interests pursuant to an oil and gas lease and a drillsite agreement on its Johnson County, Texas property, located in the Barnett Shale Formation.

