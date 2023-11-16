U.S. Import Prices Fall Much More Than Expected In October

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said import prices slid by 0.8 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September.

Economists had expected import prices to decrease by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said export prices slumped by 1.1 percent in October after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in September.

Export prices were expected to decline by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

