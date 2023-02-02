U.S. Energy (USEG) Declares $0.02 Dividend

U.S. Energy said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $2.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 3.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=31).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.99% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Energy is $3.95. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 61.99% from its latest reported closing price of $2.44.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Energy is $44MM, an increase of 28.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:USEG is 0.0062%, an increase of 60.7262%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.90% to 620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,757 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,357 shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 13.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108,748 shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,626 shares, representing a decrease of 29.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 31.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 78,962 shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,372 shares, representing a decrease of 46.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 40.31% over the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 66,443 shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,689 shares, representing an increase of 40.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 82.06% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 54,331 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

U.S. Energy Background Information

It is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Its business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner.

