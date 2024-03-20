News & Insights

Markets

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Decrease For Second Straight Week

March 20, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly continued to decrease in the week ended March 15th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration of Wednesday.

The report said crude oil inventories declined by 2.0 million billion barrels after falling by 1.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected inventories to inch slightly higher.

At 445.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The EIA also said gasoline inventories slumped by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week and are about 2 percent the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, edged up by 0.6 million barrels last week but are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.