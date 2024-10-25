U-BX Technology Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has released an update.

U-BX Technology Ltd. has been notified by Nasdaq that its shares have fallen below the required minimum closing bid price of $1.00 and a market value of $35 million, threatening its listing status. The company has until April 21, 2025, to regain compliance and is actively monitoring its stock performance to address these issues. U-BX remains a prominent player in the insurance technology sector, leveraging AI-driven solutions to offer digital promotion, risk assessment, and value-added services.

