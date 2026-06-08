Markets
TSN

Tyson Foods Appoints Wes Morris As COO While Devin Cole Retires

June 08, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced the appointment of Wes Morris as Chief Operating Officer. Morris will succeed Devin Cole as he retires.

During his tenure, Morris will take charge of the segments such as Beef, Pork, Chicken, Prepared Foods and International.

With more than two decades of experience in Tyson Foods and prior leadership roles in Poultry and Prepared Foods businesses, Morris' appointment reinforces the company's aim to operating excellence.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.44 percent lower at $57.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.