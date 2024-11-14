Tyranna Resources Advances Lithium Exploration in Angola

Tyranna Resources Limited (AU:TYX) has released an update.

Tyranna Resources Limited has completed a successful drilling program at its Namibe Lithium Project in Angola, intersecting spodumene-mineralised pegmatite, a promising indicator for lithium deposits. The company, in a joint venture with Sinomine Resources, is now focusing on geochemical sampling and mapping to identify future drill targets. This strategic move aligns with Tyranna’s broader goal of developing demand-driven metals in Angola.

