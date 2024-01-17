Tyler's (TYL) Solution to Streamline Rhode Island DBR Operations

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL has inked an agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (“DBR”) for its State Regulatory Platform suite. The DBR, a client of Tyler since 2012, already utilizes Tyler’s CAVU eLicense solution and Tyler Payments.

With the deployment of Tyler’s State Regulatory Platform suite in the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services, the agency aims to leverage additional integrated capabilities, along with heightened security and stability. The suite encompasses licensing, inspections and enforcement applications, streamlining the processing and management of more than 100 license types across various business and industry regulations. These include accountancy, design professionals, commercial licensing, securities regulation, business regulation and banking regulation.

By automating key processes, the State Regulatory Platform solution is expected to enhance efficiency for Rhode Island DBR regulators, ensuring swift and secure operations while delivering exceptional service to licensees and stakeholders. This move reinforces Tyler’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower regulatory agencies to manage and oversee diverse industry segments seamlessly.

Tyler Benefits From the Public Sector’s Cloud Transition

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

The public sector market in which Tyler operates is one of the largest in the United States, spanning approximately 3,000 counties, various public departments across 36,000 towns and cities and more than a thousand dozen schools across the country.

Within these diverse prospects lie numerous opportunities, including the deployment of IT services and solutions for property assessment, judicial functions, record-keeping, finance, road maintenance, law enforcement, public safety, healthcare, election administration and more. Government departments grapple with the challenge of retaining IT professionals who often seek more lucrative prospects elsewhere.

However, Tyler’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Additionally, many of its customers are expected to face budget pressures in the near term due to a probable slowdown concern.

