Tyler (TYL) to Transform Budgeting Process in Collier County

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL has inked a deal with Collier County, FL, to implement its Priority Based Budgeting solution. This move aims to enhance the county's budgeting process by eliminating the constraints of traditional line-item budgeting methods.

Budgeting Process Improvement

Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, citing expectations of improved alignment, efficiency and transparency in budget priorities. By adopting a priority-based approach, the county intends to better allocate resources in line with community needs and outcomes, fostering accountability and a deeper understanding of program costs.

Through Tyler’s solution, Collier County anticipates a transformation in its budgeting approach, supporting the realization of strategic goals while safeguarding taxpayer funds. The incorporation of machine learning capabilities enables predictive analytics, empowering targeted budget predictions that drive program outcomes.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Following Tyler’s acquisition of ResourceX in October 2023, the addition of Priority Based Budgeting to Tyler’s ERP portfolio signifies a significant advancement in public sector budgeting. Collier County joins a growing cohort of local governments adopting progressive budgeting methodologies, as recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association.

Tyler’s President of ERP & Civic Division, Chris Webster, underscored the company’s commitment to supporting Collier County’s objectives. The solution’s machine learning capabilities expedite implementation, facilitating informed budget decisions aligned with the county’s priorities and aspirations.

With a population of approximately 392,000, Collier County, situated along Florida's Gulf Coast, including Naples, stands poised to benefit from this innovative budgeting initiative.

Cloud Adoption Aids Tyler’s Growth

Tyler has been capitalizing on the public sector's shift toward cloud-based systems, abandoning outdated on-premise solutions. Continuously upgrading its core software applications and diversifying its product offerings, Tyler aligns with evolving customer demands and technological advancements.

Operating in a vast market comprising 3,000 counties, 36,000 municipalities and numerous schools nationwide, Tyler unlocks diverse opportunities. From property assessment to healthcare, government agencies seek IT solutions for various functions, facing challenges in retaining IT professionals amid competitive job markets.

In the latest reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, Tyler’s revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $480.9 million. The backlog at the quarter-end was $2.03 billion, up 7.6% year over year. Bookings soared 21.3% year over year to $563 million.

However, Tyler is facing some hurdles, like procurement delays and prolonged sales cycles, amid economic uncertainties. Moreover, budget constraints may hinder short-term growth prospects for the company and its clientele.

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have risen 2.3% year to date (YTD).

