Twitter (TWTR) Expands Test Feature, to Limit Misinformation

Twitter TWTR recently announced that it would expand a test feature on its social media platform to Spain, Brazil and the Philippines.



The test feature in the news enables users to flag misleading content on Twitter.



In August last year, Twitter had introduced the pilot test of this particular feature to reduce misinformation from being spread via its platform.



The pilot feature allowed users to flag misleading tweets about politics, health (specifically related to COVID-19) and others.



It was first tested in Australia, South Korea and the United States.

Twitter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Twitter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twitter, Inc. Quote

Twitter Ramps Up Violation Enforcement Options

Twitter continues to initiatives to safeguard its platform and boost trustworthiness as well as continues to remove fake pages and accounts.



Per a study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, after examining approximately 126,000 tweets shared by around 3 million people on Twitter within the timeline of 2006 to 2017, it was found that about 70% of false news are more likely to be retweeted by people, as reported in a Reuters article.



Apart from the test feature mentioned above, Twitter unveiled a ‘Birdwatch’ feature to flag potentially misleading tweets (in January 2021).



The test feature helped users to provide context to tweets that they might find false or misleading, though those notes were held on a different website.



The pilot program, when launched, was available to a small set of users on a first-come, first-serve basis. No priority was given to high-profile users.



Before the 2020 U.S. elections, Twitter updated its policies, including specific rules on how the company will handle tweets making claims about election results before they were official.



Twitter specified that it would prioritize labeling tweets about presidential elections or other highly-contested races, where there might be a significant chance of misinformation spreading.



In April 2019, the platform rolled out an option to report misleading tweets about voting and elections to safeguard the ongoing elections in Europe and India during the time.



Twitter has also been undertaking steps to increase the collective health and civility of public conversation.

