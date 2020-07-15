Twitter Says ‘Coordinated Social Engineering’ Attack Caused Bitcoin Scam
Twitter claims âa coordinated social engineering attackâ caused one of the worldâs largest social media platforms to melt down on Wednesday after prominent celebrity profiles were used to promote a large-scale bitcoin scam.
- A mass takeover of big-name celebrities including former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kanye West, and Elon Musk saw their accounts compromised, starting at 19:00 UTC.
- Twitter said in a series of tweets that hackers targeted âsome ofâ its employees who had access to internal tools, which they used âto take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf.â
- The social media platform is looking into what else was impacted, while restoring accounts to their users.
- Motherboard, VICE Magazineâs tech section, said it spoke to two sources who took over accounts, who claimed they paid a Twitter insider to manage the takeovers.
- Twitter being âhighly centralizedâ led to the hack, said Ben Sigman, CTO at blockchain startup Make Sense Labs.
- Twitter employees haveÂ âgodmodeâ access to create Tweets from any user, Sigman claimed.
- Itâs worth noting all addresses are Bech32/Segwit addresses which helps narrow down the wallet and service being used.
See also: Chainalysis Says Bitcoin Scammed From Twitter Users Is âOn the Moveâ
Related Stories
- Twitter Hack Used Bitcoin to Cash In: Hereâs Why
- Chainalysis Says Bitcoin Scammed From Twitter Users Is âOn the Moveâ
- Twitter Breach Reactions: Security Professionals Offer an Early Assessment
- Obama, Biden, Netanyahu, Musk: Hereâs a List of Every Hacked Twitter Account
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.