Twitter Says ‘Coordinated Social Engineering’ Attack Caused Bitcoin Scam

Twitter claims âa coordinated social engineering attackâ caused one of the worldâs largest social media platforms to melt down on Wednesday after prominent celebrity profiles were used to promote a large-scale bitcoin scam.

A mass takeover of big-name celebrities including former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kanye West, and Elon Musk saw their accounts compromised, starting at 19:00 UTC.

Twitter said in a series of tweets that hackers targeted âsome ofâ its employees who had access to internal tools, which they used âto take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf.â

The social media platform is looking into what else was impacted, while restoring accounts to their users.

Motherboard, VICE Magazineâs tech section, said it spoke to two sources who took over accounts, who claimed they paid a Twitter insider to manage the takeovers.

Twitter being âhighly centralizedâ led to the hack, said Ben Sigman, CTO at blockchain startup Make Sense Labs.

Twitter employees haveÂ âgodmodeâ access to create Tweets from any user, Sigman claimed.

Itâs worth noting all addresses are Bech32/Segwit addresses which helps narrow down the wallet and service being used.

