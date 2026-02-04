Twin Disc Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.37 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $0.919 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $90.18 million from $89.92 million last year.

Twin Disc Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

