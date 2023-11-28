News & Insights

Turnaround Tuesday for Cotton

November 28, 2023 — 06:17 pm EST

After a wide ranged session, the cotton market closed 1 to 41 points in the black. Futures are still at a loss for the week’s move, with March down by 139 after Monday. March cotton saw a 131 point range on Tuesday. 

The last NASS Crop Progress report for this year showed 83% of the US cotton harvest finished by 11/26, running 4% percentage points ahead of the average pace. 

The Seam had 1,759 bales sold on 11/27 for an average gross price of 73.37 cents. The Cotlook A Index for November 27 was 10 points higher at 91 cents flat. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 78.6, up 1 point,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 79.6, up 34 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 80.24, up 37 points

