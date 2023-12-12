News & Insights

Markets
VTHR

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

December 12, 2023 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of VTHR were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3% with over 61.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 1.9% on volume of over 51.3 million shares. Icosavax is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 48.8% on the day, while Loop Media is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 14.6%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTHR
AMD
TSLA
ICVX
LPTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.