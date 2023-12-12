The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of VTHR were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3% with over 61.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 1.9% on volume of over 51.3 million shares. Icosavax is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 48.8% on the day, while Loop Media is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 14.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

