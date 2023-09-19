News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDVY

September 19, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 275,000. Shares of SDVY were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were EQT, trading off about 0.7% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ally Financial, down about 0.5% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. American Financial Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 217.3% on the day, while Tetra Tech is lagging other components of the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

