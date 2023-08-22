News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPS

August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 346,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of RSPS were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Target, trading down about 3.5% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, off about 0.4% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Lamb Weston Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day.

