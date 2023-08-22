The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 346,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of RSPS were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Target, trading down about 3.5% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, off about 0.4% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Lamb Weston Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.