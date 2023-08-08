News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD

August 08, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 128,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of RSPD were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla (TSLA), trading off about 1.1% with over 59.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amazon.com (AMZN), down about 1.5% on volume of over 29.5 million shares. Expedia Group (EXPE) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1% on the day, while Etsy (ETSY) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

