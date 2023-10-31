News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

October 31, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 884,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 240,000. Shares of PICK were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 4.3% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 1.2% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Schnitzer Steel Industries is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

