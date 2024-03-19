The First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 104,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of MARB were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Alteryx trading trading flat with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 0.8% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. United States Steel is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MARB

