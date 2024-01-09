Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV

The iShares Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 239,000. Shares of IWV were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nikola, trading down about 6% with over 61.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.3% on volume of over 58.4 million shares. Cutera is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 32.6% on the day, while Jetblue Airways is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 10.7%.

