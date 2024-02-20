Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 307,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of IUS were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 3.8% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 5.9% on volume of over 36.5 million shares. Qurate Retail is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 16.4% on the day, while Fluor is lagging other components of the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.

