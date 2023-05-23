The iShares Global 100 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 932,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 113,000. Shares of IOO were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pfizer, trading up about 2.2% with over 32.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 2.3% on volume of over 26.1 million shares. Chevron is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3% on the day, while Aon is lagging other components of the iShares Global 100 ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IOO

