The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 549,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of IDU were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nextera Energy, trading off about 1.2% with over 19.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, off about 0.7% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. NiSource is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.7% on the day, while Sunrun is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDU

